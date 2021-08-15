Marilyn Mergen

An Open House will be held for Marilyn Mergen's 90th Birthday Celebration on Saturday, August 28 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Shady's Silver Spur, 133 Maine St, St. Martin, MN. Drinks and food will be served throughout the afternoon. Please no gifts or money. Your presence is all we ask. You are welcome to give a card sharing a memory or a heart-warming message.

