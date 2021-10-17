Zoey Lee Searcy

Zoey Lee Searcy was born to Dakota and Matthew Searcy of Sauk Centre on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 5:08 p.m. at Alomere Hospital, Alexandria. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are David and Ruth Searcy of Sauk Centre, Sandi Ross of Holdingford, and Dale and Kristine Grandy of Milaca.

