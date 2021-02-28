Wesley Imdieke

Wesley Robert Imdieke was born to Megan and Adam Imdieke of Elrosa on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 7:46 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sisters Delaney and Mallory at home. Grandparents are Rollie and Kim Imdieke of Elrosa and Danny and Deanna Welle of Spring Hill. Great-Grandparents are Vernon and Gennie Welle of Spring Hill and Larry and Mary Hedeen of Paynesville.
