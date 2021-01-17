Walker Zimmer

Walker Kort Zimmer was born to Steve and Kari Zimmer of St. Cloud on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:14 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. Grandparents are Ted and Renee Kemper of Melrose and Mike and Diane Zimmer of St. Joseph. Great-grandparents are Agnes Rothstein of St. Cloud and Jerry and Kitty Zimmer of St. Joseph.

Load comments