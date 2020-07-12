Vanselow

Lyric Lee Vanselow was born to Kristin Vanselow of Long Prairie on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:44 a.m. at CentraCare – Long Prairie. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Lyric is welcomed home by siblings Christian and Stone. Grandparents are Mike and Sheila Goblirsch and David Vanselow. Great-Grandparents are Tony Towle and Freda Vanselow.

Load comments