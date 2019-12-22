Terres

Ella Joy Terres was born to Maggie and Brent Terres of Spring Hill on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 8:48 a.m. at CentraCare Health - Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Noah, 4 years old. Grandparents are Bob and Jane Terres of Spring Hill.

