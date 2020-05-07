Theo Don Smith was born to Emily and Jeremy Smith of Melrose on Monday, May 4 at 7:34 a.m. at CentraCare Health - Melrose Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sisters Jaiden, Ava, Macy and big brother Will. Grandparents are Don and Irene Lieser of Meire Grove.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- One injured, two arrested, in drive-by shooting in Little Falls
- Missing Maple Grove woman found dead
- Man charged with attempted murder of his mother in Bloomington
- Resident in their 60s becomes sixth confirmed case of COVID in Morrison County
- Anoka-Hennepin pushing for in-person graduations
- 258-lot development in Blaine approved
- Three more Morrison County residents test positive for COVID-19; total now at 9
- Highway 252 project in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center gets more-detailed environmental study
- Plane crashes on Coon Lake, neighbors leap into action
- Maple Grove to host annual spring city clean up event
Images
Videos
Commented
- Todd James Staples (4)
- Editorial kicks off silly season (4)
- Steven A. Anderson (3)
- Walz, one size does not fit all (3)
- If you have PPE to donate, contact Morrison County Public Health to coordinate (2)
- Jeff "ABE" Abel (2)
- Gwendolyne "Gwen" Amelia Hansen (2)
- Richard "Dick" D. Elliott (2)
- Marjorie "Joyce" Vessel (2)
- Trump has done an amazing job (2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.