Smith

Theo Don Smith was born to Emily and Jeremy Smith of Melrose on Monday, May 4 at 7:34 a.m. at CentraCare Health - Melrose Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sisters Jaiden, Ava, Macy and big brother Will. Grandparents are Don and Irene Lieser of Meire Grove.

Load comments