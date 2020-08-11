Skylar

Skylar Blaine Feldewerd was born to Matt and Rachel Feldewerd of New Munich on Sunday, August 9 at 4:02 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brothers Mason 9 years old, Teagan 6 years old and by big sisters Riley 12 years old and Addalyn 2 years old, all at home. Grandparents are Jim and Deb Feldewerd of Melrose and Lisa and Pete Thomas of Avon and Ken Pflueger of Aon.

