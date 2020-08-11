Skylar Blaine Feldewerd was born to Matt and Rachel Feldewerd of New Munich on Sunday, August 9 at 4:02 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brothers Mason 9 years old, Teagan 6 years old and by big sisters Riley 12 years old and Addalyn 2 years old, all at home. Grandparents are Jim and Deb Feldewerd of Melrose and Lisa and Pete Thomas of Avon and Ken Pflueger of Aon.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Minnetonka School Board approves hybrid learning plan for fall
- Primary election voter guide for Hennepin County Board candidates in District 6
- UPDATED: Anoka-Hennepin adopts hybrid model for return to school
- Hanson Boulevard officially reopens
- Wayzata School District lays out hybrid learning plan for fall
- Deed restriction stands in way of affordable housing at Edina site
- Man faces charges in highway shooting incident
- Candidates file for Hennepin County Commissioner District 7 seat
- Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee opening pushed back to 2021
- Velodrome demolished; Spring Lake Park Schools plans to create outdoor space on Blaine site
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Walz extends peacetime emergency (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Letter: Time for change to rentals in Columbia Heights (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.