Schwieters

Kellen Paul Schwieters was born to Michelle Sauer and Nicholas Schwieters of Sartell on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 3:10 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He wieghed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Mark and Karla Schwieters of Melrose, Mike and Ginny Sauer of Sauk Centre and Mark and Mary Rakotz of Albany.

