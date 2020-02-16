Schirmer

Kevin Mason Schirmer was born in the afternoon on Christmas Eve at the St. Cloud hospital to Lisa and Mason Schirmer of St. Martin. He has two older sisters, Hillary and Nellie. Grandparents are Vern and Joann Mehr of Richmond and Anne Schirmer of Clontarf. Godparents are Roseann Skroch of Rice and Paul Mehr of Richmond.

Load comments