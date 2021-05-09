Sawyer Terres

Sawyer Jean Terres was born to Bre and Brad Terres of Elrosa on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2:37 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Mason, 12 years old, and big sister Addilyn, 3 years old. Grandparents are Bobby and Jane Terres of Spring Hill, Peggy Engler and Mel of Paynesville and Mark Engler and Diane of Paynesville.

