Sand

Elijah Alan Sand was born to Amy and Travis Sand of Freeport on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. at CentraCare Health - Melrose Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. He is welcomed home by big brother Noah, 16 months. Grandparents are Alan (Pebbles) and Lynne Pueringer of Freeport and Tim and Sharon Sand of Albany. Great-Grandmas are Donna Sand of Freeport and Marion Kurtz of Albany.

