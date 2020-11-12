Ryker Bredeck

Ryker Robert Bredeck was born to Jessica Stoulil and Jeff Bredeck of Albany on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:13 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20.75 inches long. He is welcomed home by big brother Corey, 10 years old. Grandparents are Stephan Schmidt and Suzanne Pirttila of Albany and Susan Bredeck of Albany.

