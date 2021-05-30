Paisley Yarke

Paisley Lucille Yarke was born to Kayla Gebhardt and Ben Yarke of Meire Grove on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Shawn and big sisters Aubrey and Ava. Grandparents are Larry and Shirley Gebhardt of Alexandria and Albert Yarke of Sauk Centre.

Recommended for you

Load comments