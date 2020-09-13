Oliver Stone

Oliver Rhys Stone was born to Kimberly Stone on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sisters, Elie 12 years old, and Ava 8 years old.

