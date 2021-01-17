Nicole Remmele

Nicole Kathleen Remmele was born to Nathan and Dayna Remmele of Villard on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:18 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed home by big sister River. Grandparents are Linda and Ken Voller of Sauk Centre and Deb and John Remmele of Redwood Falls. Great-grandparents are Joan Voller of Sauk Centre and Kathleen Duiker of Osakis.
