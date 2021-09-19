Nathe

Brinley Ann Nathe was born to Josh and Katelyn Nathe of Meire Grove on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:52 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Kody, 2.5 years old. Grandparents are Pam and Joe Durbin of Sauk Centre and Tom and Deb Nathe of St. Cloud. Great-Grandparents are Edna Otte of Sauk Centre, Janet Durbin of Sauk Centre, Joe and Vivian Weber of Melrose and Irene Nathe of Greenwald.

