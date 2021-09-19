Brinley Ann Nathe was born to Josh and Katelyn Nathe of Meire Grove on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:52 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Kody, 2.5 years old. Grandparents are Pam and Joe Durbin of Sauk Centre and Tom and Deb Nathe of St. Cloud. Great-Grandparents are Edna Otte of Sauk Centre, Janet Durbin of Sauk Centre, Joe and Vivian Weber of Melrose and Irene Nathe of Greenwald.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dairyland Peach News
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.