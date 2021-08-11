Morgan Ainali

Morgan Lynn Ainail was born to Cori and Corey Ainali of Sauk Centre on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:39 a.m. at CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. She was welcomed home by big sister McKenzie, 9 years old, big brothers Wyatt, 8 years old and Weston, 4 years old. Grandparents are Dale and Diane Muellner of Sauk Centre and Tim and Barb Ainali of Grey Eagle. Great-Grandparents are Don Roering of Sauk Centre, Ralph and Regine Muellner of Melrose, Delores Ainali of St. Rosa and Hank and Nancy Illies of Melrose.
