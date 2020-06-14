Levi Jackson Messer was born to Olivia Graves and Cory Messer of Melrose on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 8:46 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 18 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sister Riley Rediske. Grandparents are Tammy and Don Wiechmann of Melrose and Phil Graves of Grey Eagle and Sharon and Joe Messer of Sauk Centre Great-Grandparent is Vicky Wilson of Melrose.
