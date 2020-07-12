Merten

Aero Kelly Merten was born to Derek Merten and Ashley Maciej of Swanville on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 8:27 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Aero is welcomed home by half sister Ava. Grandparents are Wade Johnson of Swanville and Steve and Holly Merten of West Union and Tony Maciej of Swanville.

