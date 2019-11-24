Vayda Jo Maus was born to Tara and Jordan Maus of Meire Grove on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 5:54 p.m. at CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20.75 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Charlie 5 years old. Grandparents are Jamey and Brenda Weinmann of Selz, N.D. and Jim and Alvina Maus of Melrose. Great-grandparents are Duane and Cecilia Weinmann of Harvey, N.D. and Agnes Goldade of Harvey, N.D.
