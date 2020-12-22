Mallory Pohlmann

Mallory Lynn Pohlmann was born to Samantha and Derek Pohlmann on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:48 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hosptal. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Clayton. Grandparents are Richard Pohlmann of Grey Eagle, Angie Harris of Sauk Centre, Lori Berg-Prichett of St. Rosa and Mike Berg of Albany. Great-Grandparents are Vernice Berg of Albany, Pat Berscheit of Grey Eagle and Mildred Pohlmann of Grey Eagle.

