Maddox Rose

Maddox Diego Rose was born to Abigail Rose and Mark Braun of St. Cloud on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:19 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sister Katelyn, 8 yrs. old and big brother Lincoln, 4 yrs. old. Grandparents are Cheryl Birr of Waite Park and Andrew and Lindsay Rose of Goodyear, AZ.

Load comments