Lyndy Holmquist

Lyndy May Holmquist was born to Jaid and Jacob Holmquist on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. at the CentraCare-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Remington, 1-1/2 years old. Grandparents are Ed Overson and Dondi Hanner of Montrose, CO, Larry and Jennifer Holmquist of Little Sauk and Eugene Jr. and Amelia Holmquist of Long Prairie. Great-Grandparents are Donald and Jackie Hubbs of Redvale, CO, John and Carol Eddy of Safford, AZ, Marlyn and The Late Morris Wilson of Brandon and Elaine and The Late Eugene Sr. Holmquist of Alexandria

Recommended for you

Load comments