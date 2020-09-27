Lindy Engelmeyer

Lindy Faith Engelmeyer was born to Amy and Jamie Engelmeyer of Freeport on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at 7:36 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed home by big sisters Zoey, Mckenzie and Madilyn and big brother Burke (in Heaven). Grandparents are Marge Engelmeyer of St. Rosa and Virgil Schleper of St. Martin.

Load comments