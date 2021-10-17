Leo Henry Lehner

Leo Henry Lehner was born to Frank and Callie Lehner of St. Rosa on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 9:52 p.m. at the St. Cloud Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Michelle Rademacher and Henry Arnzen of St. Rosa and the late Sylvester and Ardis Lehner. Great-Grandparents are Arlene Arnzen of St. Rosa and Jim Rademacher of Melrose.

