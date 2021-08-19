Lanie Wiechman

Lanie Beverly Wiechman was born to Kimberly and David Wiechman of Freeport on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:19 a.m. at CentraCare-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed home by big sisters Bristol, Paige and Gracie. Grandparents are Keith Wolbeck of St. Joe and Mark and Beverly Wiechman of Freeport.

