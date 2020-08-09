Laney Goebel

Laney Mabel Goebel was born to Heather and Matthew Goebel of New Munich on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:07 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother, Dorian 7-1/2 yrs old and big sister, 4 yrs old. Grandparents are Michelle and Roger Goebel of Melrose and Kay and Edward Green of Melrose. Great-Grandparents are Don and Kay Andersen of Melrose and Alcuin and Louise Goebel of Freeport.

