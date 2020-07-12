Klaphake

Eva Jean Klaphake was born to Mike and Naomi Klaphake of Freeport on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 7:47 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Eva is welcomed home by big brothers Case and Lane. Grandparents are Steve and Pam Klaphake of Freeport and Judi and Dave Kundo of Perham and Lorelei and the late Kyle Rotert of Bovey.

