Keeva Bromenshenkel

Keeva Patricia Bromenshenkel was born to Kayla and Blake Bromenshenkel on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 7:49 p.m. at CentraCare-Melrose Hospital, She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Wayne and Pat Bromenshenkel of Sauk Centre and Fritz and Sharon Didier of Osakis. Great-grandparents are Joe and Beth Niehaus of Osakis.

