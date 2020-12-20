Kaden Arceneau

Kaden Daniel Arceneau was born to Jeremy and Kelli Arceneau of Elrosa on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds and 5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sister Chloe, age 3. Grandparents are Daniel and Joyce Schulzetenberg of Freeport and Fred and Janet Arceneau of Elrosa. Great grandparents are Bernard and Joan Arceneau of Elrosa and Duane and Rita Frieler of Elrosa.

