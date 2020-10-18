Juno Ironi

Juno Morell Ironi was born to Autumn Dettler and Dominic Ironi of Sauk Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:56 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long. He is welcomed home by big brother Loki, 2 years old. Grandparents are Kevin Dettler or Willmar, Sheila Jackels of New Munich and Matt and Wendy Ironi of Sauk Centre. Great-grandparents are Irene Uhlenkamp of Sauk Centre, Frank and Mary Ann Ironi of Sauk Centre and John and Lorraine Jackels of Avon.

