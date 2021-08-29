Josie Kuefler

Josie Ann Kuefler was born to Lindsey and Kevin Kuefler of Sauk Centre on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10:06 a.m. at CentraCare-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Kyler, 2 years old. Grandparents are Steve and Denise Rieland of Sauk Centre and Leon and Joan Kuefler of Elrosa.
