Indi Ruegemer

Indi Rose Ruegemer was born to Naomi and Brian Ruegemer of Ward Springs on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. at CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Corbin, 7 years old, and big sister Rehn, 4 years old, both at home. Grandparents are Tim and Marion Ruegemer of Villard and Dale and Patsy Ahrens of Ward Springs. Great-grandparents are Bob and Gen Thieschafer of Long Prairie and Edwin and Theresa Koenig of Sauk Centre.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dairyland Peach News
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.