Indi Ruegemer

Indi Rose Ruegemer was born to Naomi and Brian Ruegemer of Ward Springs on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. at CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Corbin, 7 years old, and big sister Rehn, 4 years old, both at home. Grandparents are Tim and Marion Ruegemer of Villard and Dale and Patsy Ahrens of Ward Springs. Great-grandparents are Bob and Gen Thieschafer of Long Prairie and Edwin and Theresa Koenig of Sauk Centre.

