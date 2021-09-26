Hudson Burg

Hudson David Burg was born to Natalie and Michael Burg of Elrosa on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. at Glacial Ridge Health System, Glenwood. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Grandparents are Jerry and Lisa Burg of St. Martin and Jeff and Wanda Ahrens of Greenwald. Great-grandparents are Jack and Doris Holthaus of St. Martin and David and Clara Rooney of Padua.

