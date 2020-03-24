Holdvogt

John Paul Richard Holdvogt was born to Tatum and John Holdvogt of New Munich on Sunday, March 22 at 12:59 p.m. at CentraCare Health - Melrose Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. He was welcomed home by big sisters Cecilia and Zelie. Grandparents are Richard and Anna Marie Holdvogt of New Munich and Ronald and Karen Greenslade of Chatfield. Great-Grandma is Faye Colgen of Chatfield.

