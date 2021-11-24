Hayze Thompson

Hayze Johnnie James Thompson was born to Analiza and Nicholas Thompson of Sauk Centre on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.at the CentreCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. He is welcomed home by big sister Jade. Grandparents are Jan Werner of Sauk Centre, Jim Housman of Melrose, Angelina Tulo of Philippines and Diogenes Tulo of Philippines. Great-Grandparent is Betty Miller of Norfolk, Virginia.
