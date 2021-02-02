Kendra Lee Harrum was born to Joseph Harrum and Brittany Hartung of Sauk Rapids on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 10:29 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Chris and Kari Harrum of Albany, Becky and Dan Stangler of Melrose and Leroy and Diane Hartung of Holdingford. Great-Grandparents are Gordon and Diane Harrum of Richmond, David Grimm Sr. of Hermantown, Diane and Craig Edgett of Montevidio and Teckla Scegura of Holdingford.
