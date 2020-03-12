Declan Nicholas Gerads was born to Amyia and Nicholas Gerads of Melrose on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 2:06 p.m. at the CentraCare Health Melrose Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Brian and Darlene Haider of Melrose and Donald and Tania Gerads of Freeport.
