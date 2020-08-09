Gavin Frieler

Gavin Thomas Frieler was born to Nikki and Kurt Frieler of Melrose on Saturday, Aug. 1,, 2020 at 4:08 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Grandparents are Tom and Barb Frieler of Melrose, Ken and Sandy Yurczyk of Freeport and Jeff and Jonelle Imdieke of St. Cloud Great-Grandparents are Tom Borgerding of Melrose, Rita Frieler of Melrose and Sharon Yurczyk of St. Wendell.

