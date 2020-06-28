Frieler

Levi John Frieler was born to Dustin and Jenna Frieler of Greenwald on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 3:04 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. He is welcome home by big sisters Lynn 8 years old, Maggie 6.5 years old and big brother Mason 3 years old. Grandparents are Tom and Linda Frieler of Melrose and Charla and the late Thomas Bueckers of Melrose. Great-Grandparents are Millie Wolf of Eden Valley and Catherine Allison of Cap Girardeau, MO.

Load comments