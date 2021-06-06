Emmet Bertram

Emmet Smith Bertram was born to Chelsea and Shawn Bertram of Sauk Centre on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 12:44 a.m. at CentraCare Health Hospital-Sauk Centre. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Stepan. He is welcomed home by big brothers Eli, age 4 and Eddie, age 2. Grandparents are Tim and Marla Wendlandt, Hutchinson, Paul and Dawn Weber, New London and Jane and Robert Bertram, Spring Hill. Great-grandparents are Harlan Wendlandt, New Ulm, Rose Bertram, Spring Hill, Dennis and Sheila Lien, Florence, S.C. and Marlyn and Lorna Bahl, Willmar.
