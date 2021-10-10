Emily Goebel

Emily Linda Goebel was born to Janel and Aaron Goebel of Melrose on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. at CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Marian Goeble of Melrose, John Goebel of Sauk Centre and Lyle and Linda Hoffarth of Avon. Great-grandparents are Romaine Hoffarth of Avon and Dolores and Victor Schmitz of Avon.
