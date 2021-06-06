Elora Waltzing

Elora Agnes Waltzing was born to Jody and Mitch Waltzing of Melrose on Tuesday, June 1 at 7:22 a.m. at CentraCare-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed home by big sister Amelia, 3 years old. Grandparents are Dave and Mary Waltzing of St. Rosa, Toby Poepping of Melrose and Rita Poepping of Freeport Great-Grandma is Marietta Mueller of Albany

