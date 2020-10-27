Ella Marie Baldwin

Ella Marie Baldwin was born to Brittany and Steven Baldwin of Melrose on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:51 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 22.5 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Levi, 3 years old. Grandparents are Steve Baldwin and Eileen Wyss of Hackettstown, N.J. and Kevin and Elain Dern of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Great-grandparents are John Wyss of Hackettstown, N.J. and Shirley Baldwin of Hackettstown, N.J. Great-grandparents are John Wyss of Hackettstown, N.J. and Shirley Baldwin of Hackettstown, N.J.

Load comments