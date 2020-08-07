Elizabeth Preusser

Elizabeth Holly Preusser was born to Amy and Ryan Preusser of Albany on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:03 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and ws 19.75 inches long. Grandparents are Dave and Holly Berscheit of Melrose and Linda and The Late Kevin Preusser of Freeport Great-Grandparents are Jon and Peg Newberg of Grey Eagle, Lester Berscheit of Grey Eagle and Jerome Preusser of St. Cloud

