Cora Steichen

Cora Annette Steichen was born to Christine and Keith Steichen on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 5:10 p.m. at CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed home by big sisters Kelsie, 4 years old, and Kylie, 22 months. Grandparents are William and Suzanna Smith of Albany and Kathleen and the Late Daniel Steichen of Pearl Lake. Great-Grandma is Annette Blonigen of Freeport.

Load comments