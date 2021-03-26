Colt Massmann

Colt William Massmann was born to Haley Rademacher and Adrian Massmann of Sauk Centre on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Dawn Brenner of Big Lake, John Ramacher of Albany and Brian and Chris Massmann of Sauk Centre. Great-Grandparents are Ron and Mary Lou Bussmann of Grey Eagle, James and Jean Ramacher of Albany, Bill and Karen Massmann of Melrose, Al and Donna Kalis of Little Falls and Kathy Brenner of Big Lake Great-Great-Grandma is Mary Ann Pflipsen of New Munich
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dairyland Peach News
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.