Colt Massmann

Colt William Massmann was born to Haley Rademacher and Adrian Massmann of Sauk Centre on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Dawn Brenner of Big Lake, John Ramacher of Albany and Brian and Chris Massmann of Sauk Centre. Great-Grandparents are Ron and Mary Lou Bussmann of Grey Eagle, James and Jean Ramacher of Albany, Bill and Karen Massmann of Melrose, Al and Donna Kalis of Little Falls and Kathy Brenner of Big Lake Great-Great-Grandma is Mary Ann Pflipsen of New Munich

