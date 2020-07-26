Maci Mae Charon was born to Mercede and Dylan Charon of Holdingford on Monday, July 20 at 12:22 p.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 23 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Bennet, 19 months old. Grandparents are Catherine and Troy Hansen and Alisa and Richard Charon. Great-Grandparents are Sandra and Terry Hansen and Georgianna and Gary Corbin.
