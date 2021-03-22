Cash Alan Frieler

Cash Alan Frieler Christopher and Brittany Frieler of Melrose are proud to announce the birth of their son, Cash Alan Frieler, born on March 8, 20201 at 5:23pm at Centra Care St. Cloud. Cash weighed 8 pounds 6 oz and measured at 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Lynn and the Late Alan VanDrehle of New Munich, Patrica and Daniel Groestch of Albany and Gary and Kim Frieler of Sartell.

